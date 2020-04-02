Dr. Anthony Fauci To Get Security Detail Following Personal Threats

Anonymous sources confirmed the decision to multiple media outlets.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the U.S., is reportedly getting a security detail after receiving threats to his safety.

Anonymous sources confirmed the decision to multiple media outlets. They said the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services signed off on a request for extra security for Fauci.

The finer details of the threats against Fauci are still unclear. But The Washington Post says they include online threats and unwelcome messages from fervent admirers.

Fauci was thrust into the national spotlight as the coronavirus outbreak spread. As a member of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, his advocacy of social distancing rules has prompted praise from some and anger from others. Some right-wing conspiracy theorists have even accused him of trying to foil President Trump's reelection efforts.

Fauci declined to comment on the security detail news during a coronavirus task force briefing.

Contains footage from CNN.