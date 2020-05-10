Dr. Anthony Fauci Quarantining After "Low-Risk" Contact With COVID-19

The CDC director and FDA commissioner will also self-quarantine after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has decided to quarantine himself after having "relatively low-risk" contact with a White House staffer who tested positive for COVID-19.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said Fauci, its director, tested negative for the virus. He will continue to be tested regularly. Meanwhile he is staying at home to telework for the next two weeks. If he's called into the White House as part of the coronavirus task force, he will take every precaution necessary.

Two other officials, the director of the CDC and the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, have also decided to self-quarantine after coming into contact with someone with the coronavirus.

Dr. Robert Redfield of the CDC will be teleworking for the next two weeks after having "low-risk exposure" to someone with the virus at the White House. He hasn't had any symptoms.

And the FDA's Stephen Hahn was tested after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Although Hahn tested negative, he will be quarantining for the next two weeks.

The Associated Press reports the White House will allow a one-time exception for Redfield and Hahn to testify before a Senate committee on Tuesday by video conference. According to multiple outlets, Fauci, who is also scheduled to testify, is expected to show up at the Senate on Tuesday.

Additional reporting by Kevin Freking of the Associated Press.