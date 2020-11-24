Dow Jones Tops 30,000 For First Time In History

U.S. stocks surged Tuesday amid vaccine progress, and Pres. Trump announced that his aides will cooperate with Pres.-elect Biden's transition.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit 30,000 points for the first time.

Analysts say investors are responding favorably to promising news of COVID vaccines and a presidential transition now underway.

The Dow plunged to its lowest level in years after the pandemic struck earlier this year, prompting restrictions.

But it's mostly trended up since around the time the Fed intervened and Congress passed a COVID relief package in March.