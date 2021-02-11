Double-Masking's Effectiveness Against COVID Supported By CDC

Studies show wearing two masks and making sure your mask fits properly reduce exposure.

The CDC says there are two ways to significantly reduce your risk of getting COVID-19, and both involve wearing a mask.

One study found wearing two masks blocked 92.5% of cough particles, as opposed to one mask that blocked less than 50%.

Another experiment looked at the spread of COVID during breathing, when two people were double-masked or wearing snug-fitting masks.

It found their exposure was reduced up to 96%.