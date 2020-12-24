Dose Of Truth: Does The Vaccine Contain A Microchip?

The idea of vaccines containing microchips has been around for a while. Doctors say there's no evidence of it actually happening.

There’s a lot of false information out there about the two leading COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. We wanted to provide the facts and answer some questions.

I’m not a doctor but we know a few, so we asked: Does the vaccine contain a microchip?

“It is public disclosure of all of the components for its part of the FDA approval process that these companies can't have any surprises in what's in there," said Dr. Josh Lesko, Brief19 Lead Policy Analyst.

“There is no data to support microchips in vaccines," said Dr. Khalilah Gates, Pulmonary Care Specialist with Northwestern Medicine.

“In addition to the people who develop these vaccines, who have gone out of their way to partner with academic institutions, filled with scientists who dedicated their lives to this, and have no vested interest outside of helping people, there are also external review boards that are put in place to also review this data. And they are comprised of people in the community, people who don't work for these companies who again, have no vested interest and so there's many checks and balances to ensure that there are no microchips or anything else that would be dangerous for the public," explained Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis an Infectious Diseases Physician with Washington University School of Medicine.