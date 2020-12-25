Dose Of Truth: Can I Be Forced Or Required To Get The Vaccine?

The idea of forced vaccinations is a concern for some.

There's a lot of false information out there about the two leading COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. We wanted to provide the facts and answer some questions.

I'm not a doctor but know a few, so we asked: Can I be forced or required to get the vaccine?

"To my understanding, it is not required. It will be strongly recommended. The idea behind vaccinations, particularly in the middle of a pandemic, is you need approximately 60-80 percent of the population to be vaccinated to eradicate COVID," said Dr. Khalilah Gates, a pulmonary care specialist with Northwestern Medicine.

"That truly depends on what you do. Most health care workers are going to be at the mercy of their health care systems. Or if you're in a vital or critical infrastructure role, your job may mandate as part of return to work," said Dr. Josh Lesko, Brief19 lead policy analyst.