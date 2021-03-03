WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Dolly Parton Gets Vaccinated

By Newsy Staff
March 3, 2021
The country star received the coronavirus shot Tuesday.
A bit of a full circle moment for Dolly Parton.

Remember, Parton donated a million dollars to Vanderbilt University Medical Center last year to help fund research for a potential COVID vaccine.

The university was working with Moderna and that's what Parton received.

She wrote on Twitter, "Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine." 

And she wants everyone to get the vaccine when they can. She even sang a new rendition to her famous song, "Jolene" just for the occasion.

