Dolly Parton Gets Vaccinated

The country star received the coronavirus shot Tuesday.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A bit of a full circle moment for Dolly Parton.

Remember, Parton donated a million dollars to Vanderbilt University Medical Center last year to help fund research for a potential COVID vaccine.

The university was working with Moderna and that's what Parton received.

She wrote on Twitter, "Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine."

And she wants everyone to get the vaccine when they can. She even sang a new rendition to her famous song, "Jolene" just for the occasion.