Dollar General Hiring Up To 50,000 To Meet Coronavirus Demands

In a statement, the company said it was looking to "nearly double its normal hiring rate."

Dollar General is looking for employees to help meet store demands during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the company said Monday that because of a heightened demand for household goods, it was looking to "nearly double its normal hiring rate" by hiring up to 50,000 people by the end of April.

The company said in looking to fill its more than 16,000 U.S. stores and 17 distribution centers, it wants to "invite individuals looking to start or grow a career, as well as for those whose job may be temporarily impacted by COVID-19, to apply for opportunities to help further our mission of serving others."

Because of the coronavirus, unemployment rates have skyrocketed in various industries. But grocery stores are hiring at increased rates to meet the demands of coronavirus shopping. Some retailers even adjusted hours so employees have more time to restock and sanitize their stores.

Dollar General is also one of several stores to designate special hours for shoppers who are at a higher risk of getting seriously ill from the coronavirus. Walmart, Target and others are now allotting time for customers 60 and older to shop before other crowds.