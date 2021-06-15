DOJ To Tighten Rules On Seizing Data From Congress

The change follows revelations the agency obtained records from Democrats and the media under the Trump administration.

The Justice Department is tightening its rules around obtaining records from members of Congress. Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement yesterday.

New reporting revealed the DOJ seized records from Democrats and members of the media under the Trump administration.

In a statement, Garland said the agency must protect the separation of powers going forward.

Also impacting the agency — its top national security official will resign. John Demers is a Trump appointee. He'll leave his post by the end of the week.

According to reports, his departure was planned and is not related to the recent news. We don't know if he knew about the subpoenas to seize lawmaker records.