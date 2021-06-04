DOJ To Give Ransomware Attacks Similar Priority As Terrorism

The decision comes in the wake of the Colonial Pipeline hack which forced the company to pay a $4.4 million ransom.

The Department of Justice is upping the ante in the way it handles ransomware attacks, saying it'll now handle hacks similar to how it investigates terrorism.

The change comes after a cyberattack group possibly operating in Russia was able to get access to the Colonial Pipeline operator on the east coast last month.

It locked systems and forced the pipeline to pay a ransom. That's what led to a spike in gas prices and shortage in supply.

DOJ officials say these threats are growing.