DOJ To File Anti-Trust Lawsuit Against Google

By Newsy Staff
September 25, 2020
The Department of Justice is expected to file an anti-trust action against Google.

That federal lawsuit involves how Google handles its online presence. The company has long been criticized for allegedly abusing its dominance as an online search engine and advertising platform. Google is accused of stifling competition in the name of profits.

