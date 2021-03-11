DOJ Report: Jail Population Plummeted Amid Pandemic

The DOJ released a report this week saying local jails held 185,400 fewer people in June of 2020 than the year prior.

The U.S. jail population plummeted in 2020 because of population control methods due to the pandemic.

The report also showed a 44% overall drop in people jailed over misdemeanors from 2019 to 2020.

Jail population numbers haven't been this low since 1990.

People pushing for reforms hope this is the start of a new era in a country that jails more people than anywhere else in the world.

But toward the end of 2020 figures were already starting to go up.