DOJ Recovers Millions From Ransomware Payment

By Kamil Zawadzki
June 7, 2021
The Justice Department says it has recovered a majority of ransom paid to the perpetrators of a recent cyberattack. It was all in Bitcoin. 

The victim, Colonial Pipeline, had gone against FBI guidance and paid a ransom of over $4 million to a Russia-linked hacking group called Darkside. 

The breach caused disruptions in the gas supply last month and led to panic buying at the pump. 

A DOJ official said this is the first cryptocurrency seizure under a new ransomware task force. 

Deputy Attorney Lisa Monaco said: "Today, we turned tables on Darkside." 

