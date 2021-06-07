DOJ Recovers Millions From Ransomware Payment

A DOJ official said this is the first cryptocurrency seizure under a new ransomware task force.

The Justice Department says it has recovered a majority of ransom paid to the perpetrators of a recent cyberattack. It was all in Bitcoin.

The victim, Colonial Pipeline, had gone against FBI guidance and paid a ransom of over $4 million to a Russia-linked hacking group called Darkside.

The breach caused disruptions in the gas supply last month and led to panic buying at the pump.

Deputy Attorney Lisa Monaco said: "Today, we turned tables on Darkside."