newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
Does Skipping Standardized Test Scores In Admissions Help Students?
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
Does Skipping Standardized Test Scores In Admissions Help Students?
March 27, 2021
March 27, 2021
Hundreds of college admissions offices have made test scores optional amid the pandemic.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
U.S. NEWS
1:32
AP Photo/Vasha Hunt
Deadly Tornadoes Tear Across the South, Leaving Six Dead
1:57
KMTV
KMTV: Man Publishes His Mother's Book 25 Years After Her Death
2:51
Scripps
Homeless Shelter's Girl Scout Program Gives Kids A Sense Of Normalcy
1:49
WPTV
WPTV: Tree Frog Tapped To Be The Next Cadbury Bunny
1:39
KOAA: Business Honors Fallen Boulder Police Officer With Custom Flag
3:23
Scripps
New Legislation Could Help Prevent Asian Hate Crimes
0:45
WTKR / Brendan Ponton
Two Dead, Eight Injured in Multiple Shootings In Virginia Beach
2:01
AP Images
North Korea Says It Fired New 'Tactical Guided' Missiles
0:24
Mel Evans / AP
Rutgers University Requires Students Be Vaccinated To Return To Campus
0:23
John Raoux / The Associated Press
Mysterious West Coast Lights Actually Space Debris
2:06
WEWS
WEWS: Cleveland Airport Sees More Travelers Head Out For Spring Break
0:25
Andrew Demillo / The Associated Press
Arkansas Bans Transgender Women And Girls From School Sports Teams
0:35
Thomas Peipert / AP
Colorado Shooting Suspect Bought Gun Legally, Passed Background Check
0:25
Richard Drew / The Associated Press
Officer Involved In Death Of Eric Garner Loses Appeal Of Firing
1:45
KGTV
KGTV: Documentary Follows ICU Nurse On The Front Lines
0:37
Rick Bowmer / The Associated Press
CA Gov. Newsom Says Vaccine Available to All Adults in April
0:27
David J. Phillip / The Associated Press
Death Toll From Texas Storm Double What Initially Thought
0:38
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Supreme Court Rules In Excessive Force Case
0:21
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AP
NYPD Assigns Undercover Patrols To Prevent Anti-Asian Attacks
3:17
Natalie Keng
Atlanta's Asian Americans Reflect On Upbringing, Opportunities
0:53
David Zalubowski / AP
Hundreds Gather To Mourn Boulder Shooting Victims
0:36
Butch Dill / AP
Tornadoes Tear Through The South, Killing 5 People
2:57
FBI Sees Surge In National Use-Of-Force Database Participation
3:33
AP
Local Governments Look To Follow Illinois City's Lead On Reparations
1:00
Atlanta Journal-Constitution / AP
Georgia Governor Signs Election Legislation Into Law
2:59
Newsy
Federal Mobile Vaccine Clinics Boost Shots For People Of Color
0:19
Washington Distributing $11.5 Billion in Pandemic Aid To Farmers
0:26
Nam Y. Huh / AP
U.S. Sees Fewest Weekly Jobless Claims Since Start Of Pandemic
0:27
David Zalubowski / AP
Colorado Shooting Suspect's Attorney Requests Mental Health Assessment
0:37
Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP
Jay Leno Apologizes For Years Of Anti-Asian Jokes
0:24
NOAA / Storm Prediction Center
Southern States Prepare For Severe Storm
1:31
KOAA
KOAA: Therapy Dogs Comfort The Community After Mass Shooting
1:56
WTMJ
WTMJ: Why Lawmakers Say Inmates' Stimulus Money Should Pay Restitution
2:34
Trae Patton / NBC
NBC's 'Superstore' Ends As A Time Capsule For The Everyday American
0:43
David Zalubowski / AP
Boulder Shooting Suspect Makes First Court Appearance
2:47
WFTS
Some College Students Are Snagging Vaccines To Travel For Spring Break
0:55
David Zalubowski / AP
Honoring The Victims Of The Boulder Shooting
0:38
David Zalubowski / AP
Friends Remember Tralona Bartkowiak
0:55
David Zalubowski / AP
Colorado Shooting Suspect Appears In Court
0:36
Caroline Brehman / AP
Senate Confirms First Openly Transgender Federal Official
2:00
Inside High-Demand Migrant Relief Shelter Near U.S.-Mexico Border
1:46
John P. Fleenor / Netflix
NAACP Honors Netflix's 'Family Reunion' For Portrayal of Black Life
2:50
Courtesy Mustafa Alali, Reuters, Women’s Protection Units and Gayle Tzemach Lemmon
Syria's All-Women Militia Has Been Crushing ISIS And Building Equality
0:22
Jessica Hill / AP
Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Supply To Increase
0:31
Graeme Jennings / Pool via AP
USPS Announces 10-Year Overhaul To Increase Revenue, Avoid Bailout
2:39
KGTV
KGTV: Couple Reunites After Daily Phone Calls During The Pandemic
0:43
Dan Pelle / The Spokesman-Review / AP
Attack Victim Donates Money That Was Donated To Her
0:59
Jae C. Hong / AP
Government Data Shows Racial Disparities In School Reopenings
2:18
WKBW
WKBW: Sisters Create A Game To Foster Race Discussions
0:27
Sarah Silbiger / AP
Former Acting U.S. Attorney Under Investigation After Interview
0:19
Ben Margot / AP
Oakland Launches Guaranteed Income Program For Low-Income Families
0:25
John Minchillo / AP
New York City Mayor Forms Racial Justice Commission
1:33
KMGH
KMGH: Neighbors Grieve Shooting Victims
1:46
KMGH
KMGH: How To Help After A Mass Shooting
1:48
KMGH
KMGH: Remembering Fallen Officer Eric Talley
0:49
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Senate At Odds Over Gun Violence Prevention Measures
0:55
Patrick Semansky / AP
President Biden Urges 'Immediate' Action On Gun Reform
2:46
David Zalubowski / AP
Remembering The Victims Of The Boulder, Colorado Shooting
2:07
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Feds Expand Child Migrant Capacity As 'Don't Come' Message Fails
1:22
Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP
Miami Beach Curfew Frustrates Spring Breakers And Locals
0:17
Chris Ison / AP
Judge Denies Bail Request For Ghislaine Maxwell
1:25
Court TV / AP
Court TV: Final Juror Selected In Criminal Trial Of Derek Chauvin
2:07
Northwestern Medicine
Study: 85% Of COVID Long-Haulers Had 4 Or More Neurologic Symptoms
0:20
Alex Brandon / AP
Supreme Court To Decide On Death Penalty For Boston Bomber
2:28
Scripps
Dealing With Mass Shootings During The Pandemic
1:22
KNXV
KNXV: Teacher Opens A Community Closet For Students In Need
0:23
Andrew Spellman / The Daily Athenaeum / AP
Capitol Riot Suspect To Stay Detained
0:34
Steven Senne / AP
New Reports Of Assaults At Anti-Asian Hate Protests
0:35
Ben Gray / AP
Georgia Sheriff Won't Comment Further On Spa Shootings
0:58
Joe Mahoney / AP
10 People Killed In Boulder Grocery Store Shooting
2:13
'No Information': Newsy Talks To Migrants Released Without Court Dates
1:43
Department of Defense
Task Force Report On UFO Intelligence Expected By June 1
1:26
Pool Court TV / AP
Court TV: 14th Juror Selected In Derek Chauvin Trial
1:57
Cleveland Orchestra
WEWS: These Music Mentors Help Shape The Next Generation
1:36
KMGH
KMGH: Restaurant Owner Uses A School Bus To Expand Seating
0:27
Murphy-Goode Winery / MurphyGoodeWinery / YouTube
Sonoma Winery Will Pay 1 Lucky Person $10K A Month To Work
1:02
Patrick Semansky / AP
Georgia Lawmakers Decide On Voting Rights
0:25
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
Iran Reportedly Planned Attack On Fort McNair
0:41
John Minchillo / AP
Capitol Rioters Could Face Sedition Charges
1:53
KGTV
KGTV: Surveying Spring Break Crowds In San Diego
0:23
Jessica Hill / AP
New York City High Schools Resume In-Person Classes
2:15
Aaron Fedor
Across the Country, A Movement Builds Against Anti-Asian Hate
2:36
Scripps
Surge In Pet Adoptions Helps Some Businesses Bounce Back
2:12
Scripps
It's OK To Be Anxious About Letting Go Of Masks
1:25
Ben Gray / AP
Across U.S., Rallies Support Asian Community After Atlanta Attack
1:21
AP
Miami Police Crack Down on Spring Breakers, Issue State Of Emergency
2:53
Associated Press
Rodriguez Vs. Rodriguez: Ex-Florida Lawmaker Charged In Election Sham
5:03
Charlie Riedel / AP
The Future Of U.S. Levees Involves A Lot Of Hard Decisions
1:50
KMGH
KMGH: Denver Volunteers Plan To Keep Stocking Community Fridges
2:42
Associated Press
In Wisconsin, Sen. Johnson's Comments Trouble Democrats, Some GOP
2:10
WEWS: Ohio Teen Uses Couponing Skills To Help Area Shelters
2:31
Scripps
The Psychological Impact Of George Floyd's Death
1:25
AP
President Biden: "Our Silence is Complicity" on Asian American Racism
2:06
KSHB
KSHB: After Months Apart, Mom And Daughter Finally Reunite
3:44
Scripps
The Hot Real Estate Market Leaves Some Feeling Desperate
2:28
Jack Thornell / AP
Federal Flood Insurance Exists Because Private Insurers Wanted Out