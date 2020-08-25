Doctors Urge Americans To Get Flu Vaccine

CDC says the vaccine is recommended for anyone 6 months or older

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Health officials are urging Americans to not forget their flu shots this year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says manufacturers are producing more vaccine supply this year.

Doctors believe if enough people get flu vaccines, it could help prevent a situation where hospitals would be slammed with both coronavirus patients and people severely sick with the flu this winter.

The CDC recommends anyone 6 months or older get vaccinated in September or October.

More than 45% of the population got their vaccinations last flu season.

Contains footage from CNN.