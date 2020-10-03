Doctors Say President's Condition Is Improving

An unnamed source told The Associated Press that President Trump's vitals were "very concerning" before he went to the hospital.

President Trump's doctors offered a "cautiously optimistic" outlook on the president's condition as he remains hospitalized for coronavirus treatment.

During a press conference at Walter Reed Medical Center, Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley said the president's symptoms are "resolving and improving." He also said the president was in "great spirits."

"It's important to note the president's been fever-free for over 24 hours. We remain cautiously optimistic, but he's doing great."

However, Conley sidestepped questions on when the president was infected and whether he has needed supplemental oxygen during his hospital stay.

And the rosy outlook contradicted some reporting on the president's prognosis.

An unnamed source familiar with the president's condition told The Associated Press Saturday that his vitals were "very concerning" before he went to the hospital and that he had received supplementary oxygen. They also said the next 48 hours would be "critical" to his recovery.