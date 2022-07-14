AG: Doctor Who Performed 10-Year-Old's Abortion Could Be Charged

According to the Columbus Dispatch, a man confessed to sexually assaulting the girl after officials took him into custody this week.

This is a chilling case out of Ohio that highlights America's moral and legal struggle with abortion now that Roe v. Wade is no longer the law of the land.

Indiana's Attorney General, Todd Rokita, says the doctor who gave a pregnant 10-year-old rape victim an abortion could face charges.

The child, originally from Ohio, had to travel to Indiana for the procedure, after a man sexually assaulted her, because abortions are banned after six weeks of pregnancy in Ohio, with few exceptions.

"And then we have the rape, and then we have this abortion activist, acting as a doctor with a history of failing to report," Rokita told Fox News.

"So, we're gathering the information, gathering the evidence as we speak, and we're going to fight this to the end, including looking at her licensure, if she failed to report. In Indiana it is a crime to not, to intentionally not report."

Police in Ohio say the girl became pregnant after a 27-year-old man raped her.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, the man confessed to sexually assaulting the girl after officials took him into custody this week.

The victim's mother contacted authorities about the rape two days before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24.