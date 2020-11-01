Doctor's Notes Will Be Made Available Electronically For Free

The new rules are part of a federal initiative to give patients easier access to their medical records.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Patients will have the ability to view their doctor's findings electronically starting Monday.

The opening of the records is part of a federal initiative to give patients easier access to their own health records. While doctor's notes were accessible, looking at the files would often require paperwork and fees.

But thanks to a 2016 law, patients will now be able to use portals to pull up their medical histories online.

Experts say providing easier access to medical records helps more patients understand their care and prevents mistakes.

Monday was the original deadline for health care systems to make the records available. However, the government has extended the deadline to April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press says you might have to get ready for a new language when looking at your doctor's notes, though.

For instance, S.O.B. means short of breath. B.S. can mean bowel sounds. And be prepared for the word "obese."