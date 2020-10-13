Doctor Says President Trump Is No Longer Infectious

Dr. Sean Conley did not say when the president last tested negative before contracting the virus, which is critical to contact tracing efforts.

An update now on President Trump's COVID-19 battle. The president's physician says he's tested negative for the coronavirus on consecutive days. That's according to a memo from Dr. Sean Conley.

This and other lab data led White House doctors to conclude the president is no longer infectious to others. Conley did not say when he last tested negative before contracting the virus, which is critical to contact tracing efforts.