Do You Know What A Bomb Cyclone Is?

A quickly intensifying winter storm on the East Coast could develop into a Nor'easter and possibly a bomb cyclone.

Major snowfall is expected this weekend for the East Coast as it gets hit with a major Nor'easter. Two words you're going to hear a lot of with this storm: bomb cyclone. Meteorologists are warning residents to prepare because the system is taking shape and it's zeroing in on the Atlantic coast.

"It's really just a technical meteorological term just to describe the strengthening of the storm," said Newsy meteorologist Scott Withers. "That's all it is. It's a rapid and sustained falling of the barometric pressure in the center of the low pressure system. And that just means it's going to strengthen into a powerful storm."

Withers also mentioned that you are going to hear this word a lot as well: salt. "Cities across the country use it on the roads. Homeowners and businesses put out on the sidewalks. But it's actually impacting the quality of our water. It seeps into the water supply and drives up levels of chloride. And environmental groups say all we're using way too much of it during the snow season."

Withers said one cup of salt is all you need to cover about 20 feet of your driveway.