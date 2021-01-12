Divers Recover Black Box From Indonesian Jet Crash

Device could be key to discovering cause of Indonesia airline crash that killed 62 passengers in Java Sea.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Divers have recovered a black box from the Indonesian passenger jet that crashed into the sea.

It's one of two flight recorders crucial to determining the cause of the crash.

The plane took off from Jakarta Saturday with 62 people on board before nosediving into the Java Sea.

Officials said the cockpit voice recorder is emitting signals in the same area and could be located soon.