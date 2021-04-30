Disneyland Reopens At Limited Capacity

The decision comes as California has some of the lowest COVID cases in the country.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Disneyland reopened Friday.

Parks at the Disneyland resort in Anaheim are going to be operating on limited capacity and there will be some restrictions.

Some attractions are not reopening because of the coronavirus, and some attractions will look a little different to keep everyone healthy.

The decision to reopen comes as California has some of the lowest coronavirus case rates in the country.