Disneyland Hosts Mass Vaccination Site

States across the country are using stadiums and convention centers to distribute vaccines.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Disneyland looks a bit different this week.

People lined up yesterday to get COVID-19 shots at the mass vaccination site.

States across the country are using stadiums and convention centers to distribute vaccines. It's as part of an effort to get more people vaccinated.

Orange County health officials say they'll be able to vaccinate more than 7,000 people every day at this site alone.