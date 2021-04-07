Disney World Makes A Small Change To Mask Policy

The new policy will go into effect on Thursday.

Disney will loosen its mask policy at Disney World in Orlando starting Thursday.

Before, the policy only allowed guests to remove masks when eating or drinking. But now guests can also remove their face masks to take outdoor pictures.

Disney says guests have to stay in one place while taking pictures and make sure to maintain a proper social distance.

Face masks must stay on for any indoor pictures and cast members will continue wearing them at all times.