Disney World, Disneyland Lift Mask Mandates For Some Spaces

Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California are lifting their mask mandates this week and will no longer require vaccinated guests to wear masks indoors, the resorts announced Tuesday.

Vaccinated guests will only be required to wear masks at the parks on Disney transportation like buses and monorails, the resorts said on their websites, but they won't have to wear them on rides or in other indoor locations.

Unvaccinated Walt Disney World and Disneyland guests are expected to continue wearing masks in all indoor locations.