Disney Unveils Upcoming Projects, Streaming Content

By Newsy Staff
December 11, 2020
Disney+ has more than 86 million subscribers worldwide.
"We have a vast and expansive timeline in the Star Wars mythology spanning over 25,000 

years of history in the Galaxy."

Disney is giving fans a lot of new streaming content to look forward to. In a presentation to investors, the studio unveiled plans for 10 Star Wars series spinoffs and 10 Marvel series that will be released on Disney+ — as well has new movies in the franchises. 

Marvel Studios' president said the Black Panther character — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — will not be recast for the sequel. 

Disney also announced new Pixar series and movies. Worldwide Disney plus has more than  86  million subscribers.

