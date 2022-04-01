Disney To Resume Character Meet-And-Greets

Since the parks reopened amid the pandemic, guests could take photos with characters, but from a distance.

Disney guests will soon be able to get up close and personal again with their favorite characters.

According to the company's Disney Parks Blog, all U.S. locations including Walt Disney World in Florida, Disneyland in California, Disney resorts and Disney Cruise Line will reintroduce traditional greetings as early as April 18.

"Very soon, you will once again be able to hug Mickey Mouse, get an autograph from Mulan, and share a laugh with Goofy. We know many of you have missed these special moments, and your Disney character friends have missed you, too!," said Shawn Slater, senior communications manager for Disney Live Entertainment.

