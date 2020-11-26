Disney To Lay Off 32,000 Employees

The Walt Disney Company plans to lay off 32,000 employees as a result of the pandemic.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Walt Disney Company plans to lay off 32,000 employees as a result of the pandemic. The majority of these layoffs will be at occur within its theme parks.

This is it's an increase from the 28-thousand number layoffs the company said it expected back in September.

It's the Disney Land theme park in California has been closed since march and ticket sales for its Disney's other parks that are open have drastically dropped.

The announced layoffs are in addition to the 37,000 employees who have been furloughed placed on furlough.