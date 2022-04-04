Disney-Themed Hand Sanitizers Recalled Due To Ingredient Concern

The sanitizers feature Mickey Mouse and Baby Yoda from "The Mandalorian" on the front of the bottles.

Two Disney-themed hand sanitizer have been recalled due to ingredient concerns.

Best Brands Consumer Products recalled these sanitizers.

The sanitizers feature Mickey Mouse and Baby Yoda from "The Mandalorian" on the front of the 2.11 fluid ounce bottles.

Testing discovered benzene in the "Mandalorian" branded product and methanol in the Mickey Mouse version.

Benzene is a carcinogen and methanol exposure can cause serious health problems. Best Brands says it has not received any complaints about the sanitizers and the affected lots were already taken off the market for other reasons.

If you have the sanitizer, the company says stop using it and throw it away.