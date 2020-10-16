Disney+ Changing Up Content Warnings

Movies including Peter Pan, The Aristocats, and Dumbo now have a viewer discretion warning on the Disney Plus streaming platform.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Some classic Disney movies now come with a warning that they contain outdated depictions of people of certain cultures.

Movies including Peter Pan, The Aristocats, and Dumbo now have a viewer discretion warning on the Disney Plus streaming platform.

The warning notes that the stereotypes are still wrong but Disney wants to acknowledge the harmful impact and learn to make a more inclusive future.

While some Disney movies have had content warnings over the past year, this new, standardized warning is more visible and automatically plays on the screen for 10 seconds before each of the movies.