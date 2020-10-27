Disgraced Self-Improvement Guru Sentenced To 120 Years In Abuse Case

The founder of the company Nxivm, Keith Raniere declared in court that he had no remorse because "I do believe I am innocent of the charges."

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Keith Raniere was once a self-improvement guru, with wealthy clients from New York to Hollywood. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 120 years in prison on criminal convictions for sexually abusing many followers.

Some of Raniere's victims arrived with their attorneys at a Brooklyn federal courthouse for the sentencing. They recounted widespread abuses in the early 2000s, including Raniere branding some with his initials to claim them as his sex slaves.

One of his victims, India Oxenberg called him an "entitled little princess" and a sexual predator. The daughter of "Dynasty" actress Catherine Oxenberg, she told the court of her anger over having to (quote) "spend the rest of my life with Keith Raneire’s initials seared into me.”

Raniere declared in court that he had no remorse because "I do believe I am innocent of the charges." But the judge said he targeted young women and girls in "egregious" conduct that was "ruthless and unyielding."

A federal jury found Raniere guilty last year on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and possession of child pornography as head of a marketing company called Nxivm.