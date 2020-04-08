Dick's Sporting Goods Furloughing 'Significant Number' Of Employees

The retailer said "it is increasingly evident that our stores are not going to re-open to public access any time soon," due to the coronavirus.

Dick's Sporting Goods is the latest retailer to furlough "a significant number" of its employees due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CNN reports the retailer announced the news in a regulatory filing Tuesday. It said, "As the impact of this virus continues to grow, it is increasingly evident that our stores are not going to re-open to public access any time soon."

Employees will be furloughed throughout its over 800 stores starting on Sunday, April 12. A few workers will stick around to handle online orders and curbside pickups.

Dick's said it will issue paychecks through April 11 for those who have been furloughed and that affected employees will be able to keep their company benefits. Small teams within stores, distribution centers and the corporate office, including executives, will continue to work at reduced pay.

The sports store said, "It is our goal that when this crisis subsides, we will welcome back our teammates, open our doors and get back to the business we love of serving athletes and our communities."

Contains footage from CNN.