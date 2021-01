It's a broad, weeks-long warning.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Department of Homeland Security issued a national terrorism bulletin yesterday warning of a lingering potential for violence following the election and inauguration.

The agency didn't mention anything specific but said there's a "heightened threat environment" across the country.

The bulletin is important in that it's a weeks-long, broad warning and because it labels violence sparked by anti-government beliefs as terrorism.

