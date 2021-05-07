DHS Secretary To Visit Southern Border Facility

Vice President Harris to meet virtually with president of Mexico.

The recent migrant surge at the southern border is high on the agenda for the White House.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is planning to visit a processing facility in Donna, Texas Saturday and get an update on unaccompanied children arriving at the border.

And Vice President Kamala Harris, who is leading the White House's immigration response, will hold a virtual meeting with the president of Mexico.