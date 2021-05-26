DHS, FAA Emphasize The Federal Mask Mandate Ahead Of Holiday Weekend

Face masks are required to travel on all public transportation including planes, trains and buses.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Airports are gearing up for what is expected to be a very busy Memorial Day weekend.

With restrictions easing across the country, we've seen travel increase as well. On Sunday, TSA said it screened 1.8 million passengers, the most since the beginning of the pandemic.

But even though there may be new mask guidance and changes at a local level, the Department of Homeland Security is reminding travelers that the federal mask mandate is still in place and masks are required for public transportation.

"I'm sure there is frustration as people resume travel and understand that the rules of travel have changed," Secretary Mayorkas said. "But these are rules that are designed for their very protection and so that we can ensure that the success that we enjoy today in traveling will actually be replicated in each and every day, and actually travel will grow."

This week the FAA said airlines have reported around 2,500 incidents of unruly passengers this year, including 1,900 cases involving a passenger who would not wear a face mask.

Mayorkas said authorities will not tolerate behavior that violates the law.