DHS Defends Decision To Withhold Report On Election Interference

The July draft reportedly included allegations from Russia on Joe Biden's mental stability.

The Department of Homeland Security is defending its decision not to publish a report on foreign efforts to question presidential candidates' mental health.

It also said Chinese and Iranian media criticized the mental health of President Trump.

Multiple reports say Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf held off on distributing the report to federal, state, and local law enforcement because it lacked context and was poorly written.

House Democrats say they'll investigate the decision to withhold the information.

