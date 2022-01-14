DHHS Pushes New Rules For Florida's Unaccompanied Migrant Kids

In the letter, the feds threaten Florida with legal action, referring the matter to the Department of Justice if it cannot resolve this amicably.

The Department of Health and Human Services in D.C. is pushing back on a Florida rule involving unaccompanied migrant minors.

In a new letter, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services wants the Desantis administration to clarify a series of confusing new state rules for shelters that temporarily care for unaccompanied migrant children as part of a decades old program.

