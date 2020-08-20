Detroit Teachers Authorize Potential Strike Over In-Person Classes

A teachers union authorized a strike Wednesday night.

Teachers in Detroit say they may walk off the job if they're forced to go back into the classroom.

"We're talking about public health. This is a public health crisis," said Benjamin Royal, a teacher and activist from the Detroit Public School Community District. "The only way, the best way to mitigate the spread of this disease is to keep everything shut down, especially the schools."

A teachers union authorized a strike Wednesday night. Some of its members protested Thursday in front of the school district's headquarters. They demanded the school year start online.

"Ninety-one percent of our members have authorized this safety strike," said Terrence Martin, president of the Detroit Federation of Teachers.

The Detroit Public School Community District is offering students the option of online or in-person learning. But teachers are worried they'll be forced to be in-person.