Detroit Hospitals Report Spike In Cases Among Workers

Detroit continues to be hammered by coronavirus, with more than 730 hospital workers at one health system confirmed to have contracted the disease.

The Henry Ford Hospital system in Detroit is reporting that more than 730 of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The news comes just days after the city reported its deadliest day for the disease since March 31.

The Henry Ford system has six hospitals and more than 31,000 workers. Local outlets report at least one Henry Ford nurse has passed away because of the disease.

Other Detroit-area hospitals have also reported a spike in cases among staff. Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services has said it does not track how many health care workers have contracted the coronavirus.

The coronavirus outbreak has hammered Detroit. The city accounts for at least 90% of Michigan's more than 700 virus-related fatalities. Statewide, the virus has had a disproportionate impact on black communities, which account for about 41% of deaths.