Detained Belarusian Journalist Appears In 'Confession' Video

Raman Protasevich's father believes his son's confessions was forced after he appeared with either bruising or some sort of mark on his face.

The father of a detained Belarusian journalist is speaking out after his son's arrest.

The government released new video in which opposition figure Raman Protasevich confesses to organizing mass riots.

It appears to show either bruising or a mark on his face and his father believes the statement was forced.

The authoritarian leader of Belarus is accused of hijacking a passenger plane to arrest the journalist.