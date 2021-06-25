Derek Chauvin To Be Sentenced Today

SMS
Derek Chauvin To Be Sentenced Today
By Simon Kaufman
By Simon Kaufman
June 25, 2021
June 25, 2021
Chauvin faces decades in prison, with several legal experts predicting a sentence of 20 to 25 years.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Derek Chauvin is waiting to find out what his sentence will be. 

On Friday afternoon, a judge will sentence the former Minneapolis police officer who murdered George Floyd. 

Chauvin was convicted on three charges in April. The most serious was second-degree unintentional murder. That crime carries a potential 40-year prison sentence. 

Though, experts doubt Chauvin will even get that much. 

SMS