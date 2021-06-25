Derek Chauvin To Be Sentenced Today

Chauvin faces decades in prison, with several legal experts predicting a sentence of 20 to 25 years.

Derek Chauvin is waiting to find out what his sentence will be.

On Friday afternoon, a judge will sentence the former Minneapolis police officer who murdered George Floyd.

Chauvin was convicted on three charges in April. The most serious was second-degree unintentional murder. That crime carries a potential 40-year prison sentence.

Though, experts doubt Chauvin will even get that much.