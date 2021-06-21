Derek Chauvin To Be Sentenced Friday For George Floyd's Murder

The former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty on all counts two months ago after killing George Floyd last year.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Convicted murderer Derek Chauvin is set to be sentenced Friday.

The former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty on all counts two months ago after killing George Floyd last year.

Chauvin's attorney reportedly filed a motion looking for a shorter sentence, perhaps even probation.

But prosecutors just filed their own motion demanding a 30-year sentence.