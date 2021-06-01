Derek Chauvin Makes Court Appearance On Federal Charges

He waived his right to a detention hearing and the U.S. Magistrate judge ordered him into federal custody.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin made his initial court appearance Tuesday on federal charges regarding George Floyd's murder.

Those charges allege he violated Floyd's civil rights by pinning the Black man to the ground with his knee.

Chauvin made his appearance via videoconference. He's being held at Minnesota's maximum-security prison as he awaits sentencing following his April conviction on murder and manslaughter charge.

He waived his right to a detention hearing and the U.S. Magistrate judge ordered him into federal custody.

According to the Associated Press, the Minnesota Department of Corrections confirmed that Chauvin will be in federal custody but will stay in the state prison.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.