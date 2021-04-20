Former Officer Derek Chauvin Found Guilty In The Death of George Floyd

The former Minneapolis police officer was convicted of second degree murder, third degree murder and second degree manslaughter.

Judge Peter Cahill read the verdict, "We the jury in the above and titled manner as to count one, unintentional second degree murder while committing a felony find the defendant guilty. Same caption. Verdict count two. We the jury in the above and titled manner as to count two, third degree murder perpetrating a dangerous act, find the defendant guilty. Same caption. Verdict count three. We the jury in the above and titled manner as to count three, second degree manslaughter, compilable negligence and unreasonable risk, find the defendant guilty."

The jury has found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three counts in the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin now faces up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder. He also faces up to 25 years for third-degree murder and up to 10 years for the second-degree manslaughter conviction.

Judge Peter Cahill also revoked Chauvin's bail and he was immediately led out of the courtroom in handcuffs.

The verdict came after just over 10 hours of deliberations spanning over the past two days as anticipation mounted not only in Minneapolis but across the nation and around the world.

Many gathered in Minneapolis were relieved by the outcome, but some activists say this is just a stepping stone and not a cause for celebration.

"This is a huge day for the world," George Floyd's girlfriend Courtney Ross said. "We're finally starting to see, you know, we walked around with eyes wide shut for a long time. So they're starting to open up today and this is going to be the first in a future of change, I promise you that."

Judge Cahill said Derek Chauvin's sentencing will be held eight weeks from now. Again, he faces maximum sentences of 40 years, 25 years and 10 years after being found guilty on all counts.