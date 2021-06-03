Derek Chauvin Asks For Probation In George Floyd Murder Conviction

Chauvin's lawyer says his client is the product of a broken system, and that he killed Floyd because of a lack of proper training.

Derek Chauvin wants to be sentenced to probation, not the 30 years in prison prosecutors are calling for.

The former police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd is due for sentencing later this month.

Chauvin's lawyer says his client is the product of a broken system, and that he killed Floyd because of a lack of proper training. That's why he says Chauvin shouldn't do time behind bars.

But prosecutors said Chauvin's actions, "shocked the conscience of the nation" and traumatized the community.