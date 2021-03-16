Denver International Airport Reopens After Snowstorm

Hundreds of passengers were stranded at the airport and airport employees passed out blankets, water and food.

Denver International Airport is now back up and running after flights were grounded because of a massive snowstorm.

Two feet of snow fell on the runway and flights were canceled from Sunday afternoon until yesterday afternoon.

Other parts of Colorado saw three feet of snow and wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour.