Denver, Colorado Mayor Mandates COVID Vaccination For City Workers

Requirement applies to all city workers including police officers and firefighters, along with workers at schools, nursing homes, hospitals and jails.

Denver will require all city workers and private sector workers in high-risk settings to get vaccinated by the end of September. Denver's mayor says it's time to go beyond masks and COVID testing.

"The silver bullet we need for full recovery is to ensure maximum vaccination," Mayor Michael Hancock said. "We are committed to keeping businesses and the economy open, while ensuring that employers and employees feel safe in the workplace."

The mayor said the city will require police officers, firefighters and certain other municipal employees to get vaccinated, along with workers at schools, nursing homes, hospitals and jails.

