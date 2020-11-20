Denver Broncos To Stop Allowing Fans At Games

The Broncos had allowed 5,700 fans to watch each game in-person.

The Denver Broncos announced this Sunday's game will be the last home game with fans in the stands.

The team said it is confident its games did not contribute to the spread of the coronavirus, but it made the decision as a precaution, citing local guidelines to limit gatherings.

The Broncos had allowed 5,700 fans to watch each game in-person.

Eight of the 13 scheduled NFL games this week will allow fans in the stadiums.