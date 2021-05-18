Denver Broncos Hire Kelly Kleine As Director Of Football

Along with scouting, she'll also oversee the Broncos video and equipment departments.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Denver Broncos are making history with a new hire – bringing on Kelly Kleine as the new Executive Director of Football Operations and Special Advisor to the General Manager.

The move makes her one of the highest ranking women in the league.

According to an NFL official, she is believed to be the highest ranking female scouting executive in football.

Along with scouting, she'll also oversee the Broncos video and equipment departments.