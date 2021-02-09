Pres. Biden's Veterans Affairs Pick Confirmed

The Senate confirmed Denis McDonough to lead the Department of Veteran Affairs.

Another one of President Biden's cabinet picks was confirmed yesterday.

The Senate confirmed Denis McDonough to lead the Department of Veteran Affairs. He served as Obama's chief of staff during his second term but has never served in the military.

Veteran Affairs has been a challenging institution to manage. But McDonough said his experience solving complex government problems makes him a great candidate for the role.